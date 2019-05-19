Palestinian woman in Hebron threatens officers with knife, is arrested

Border Police officers foiled an attempted stabbing attack Sunday outside the Tomb of the Patriarchs in the West Bank city of Hebron, police said.

A Palestinian woman, 22, pulled a knife on officers outside the flashpoint holy site, according to the Israel Police. Officers convinced her to drop the weapon before arresting her.

There were no injuries in the incident.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Policemen stationed at a security check stand at the Tomb of the Patriarchs became suspicious of the woman as she approached them and asked her to undergo a metal detector scan.

The scan revealed that she was carrying a metal object, prompting her to bolt for the exit, the police statement said.

Officers prevented her leaving and asked her to remove everything from her bag. At that point, the woman pulled out the knife and declared, “You have weapons and I have a knife,” police said.

Police, who were behind protective barriers, talked to the woman and she laid down the weapon.

The woman was detained for questioning, during which she said she wanted to carry out a stabbing attack, police said.

The Tomb of the Patriarchs is sanctified by Jews and Muslims as the burial place of the biblical patriarchs Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob and matriarchs Sarah, Rebecca and Leah. In recent years, there have been numerous incidents of Palestinians trying to smuggling knives into the complex, as well as stabbing attacks on Israelis.