Palestinians say IDF shoots, injures Hamas operative on Gaza border
Hamas also claims that Israeli troops opened fire at one of the terror group’s positions, causing no injuries

By Judah Ari Gross Today, 11:13 am 0 Edit

Judah Ari Gross is The Times of Israel's military correspondent.

Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli security forces during a protest on the Israel-Gaza border, in the eastern part of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip on May 10, 2019. (Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90)
Israeli troops shot a Hamas field commander in the leg near the northern Gaza border on Thursday morning, according to Palestinian media.

The Israel Defense Forces did not comment on the reports.

The Hamas-run Gaza health ministry confirmed that one person was injured, sustaining moderate wounds to the leg, east of Beit Hanoun in the northern Strip.

In a separate incident, the Hamas-affiliated Shehab news outlet reported that Israeli soldiers also fired shots at an observation post east of the southern Gazan city of Rafah on Thursday morning. There were no injuries reported in that incident.

It was not immediately clear what preceded the reported gunfire by IDF troops in either case.

Thursday’s border incidents came amid a relatively calm period along the normally restive frontier, following a reported ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Gaza-ruling Hamas terror group.

In recent days, Hamas leaders have threatened to bring back the high level of violence along the border — regular riots, arson attacks and clashes — if Israel does not continue to abide by the terms of the ceasefire agreement.

