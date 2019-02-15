PM forced to spend extra night in Warsaw after plane damaged

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was forced to extend his trip to Warsaw Friday after an airplane he was scheduled to fly home in was damaged just ahead of takeoff.

Officials said a wheel on the prime minister’s plane, a Boeing 777, was damaged by a pushback tractor that got stuck, as the prime minister was about to leave just after midnight.

A new plane was being sent from Israel to Warsaw to bring the prime minister and his entourage back, and was expected to leave Warsaw at around 9:30 a.m., an official said.

Netanyahu, his wife and senior staff, returned to the Warsaw Intercontinental, where they had been staying since Tuesday. Traveling press were being put up in a hotel near the military airport.

Netanyahu would likely need to take off before late Friday morning to make it back to Israel before sundown and the start of the Jewish day of rest.

While the prime minister is not religiously observant, high level public officials generally avoid public displays of transgressing the laws of Shabbat, which forbid traveling.

Netanyahu had been scheduled to leave Warsaw after arriving early Wednesday for an international conference focused on Middle East security.

Edna Halbani, an official in the Prime Minister’s Office who has been arranging flights for premiers for decades, said Ehud Barak also had to contend with a damaged plane during a trip to Atlanta in 1999.

Netanyahu does not have his own plane, but charters jets from the national El-Al carrier which are then outfitted for his needs. The government is in the process of purchasing an official plane for use by the prime minister.