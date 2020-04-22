Police: Border guard hurt in ramming-stabbing attack outside Jerusalem

A Border Police officer was moderately injured in a combined car-ramming and stabbing attack at a West Bank checkpoint east of Jerusalem on Wednesday morning, police said.

According to police, the Palestinian assailant rammed his van into the border guard at the “Kiyosk” checkpoint near the Ma’ale Adumim settlement, then got out of the vehicle and attacked the officer with a pair of scissors before other troops at the scene shot him dead.

A pipe bomb was also found at the scene, which police said the assailant apparently planned to throw at the troops at the checkpoint. The area was closed off until sappers could remove the explosive device.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Medics said the border guard, who was in his twenties, sustained moderate wounds in the attack. He was taken to Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center for treatment.

The identity of the assailant was not immediately released.

The incident came amid a general dip in the number of terror attacks in the West Bank during the coronavirus pandemic.