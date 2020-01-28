Read full text: US unveils 50-page Israeli-Palestinian peace plan
Peace to Prosperity proposal, which completes earlier 30-page economic scheme, contains detailed maps, doubles Palestinian territory but allows Israel to hold chunks of West Bank
The US on Tuesday released a 50-page plan for a political solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, complementing an earlier 30-page economic scheme.
The plan calls for the creation of a State of Palestine with its capital in portions of East Jerusalem. It more than doubles the territory currently under Palestinian control.
The plan also recognizes Israeli sovereignty over major settlement blocs in the West Bank.
The map includes detailed maps laying out its vision for the region and solutions to sticky problems that have eluded both sides for decades.
Read the plan below.
Peace to Prosperity by Joshua Davidovich on Scribd
