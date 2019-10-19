Security forces nab suspects crossing into Israel from Jordan

Israeli security forces caught seven suspects crossing into Israeli territory from Jordan, the army said Saturday.

The Israel Defense Forces said its troops spotted the suspects and together with the Israel Police apprehended them.

The suspects were taken for questioning.

The IDF did not specify where along the border the suspects were caught.

Channel 13 reported the suspects were Turks who tried to hide in some thicket near the the Neot Hakikar moshav in the northern Arava desert.

“To my understanding, they are illegal immigrants who came to look for work. In recent months this happened three times already,” Benny Ben Shimon, security officer for the Tamar Regional Council, was quoted saying by the network.