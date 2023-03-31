Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more
search
home page

Over 100,000 hold Ramadan prayers on Temple Mount; security forces on alert

52,000 Palestinians cross into Israel from West Bank for the second Friday prayers of the Muslim holy month; some worshipers seen chanting in support of Hamas

By Michael Horovitz Today, 1:29 pm Edit
Palestinians take part in Friday prayers at the Dome of the Rock in the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound atop the Temple Mount in the Old City of Jerusalem during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, Friday, March 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)
Palestinians take part in Friday prayers at the Dome of the Rock in the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound atop the Temple Mount in the Old City of Jerusalem during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, Friday, March 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

Security forces were on alert in Jerusalem and the West Bank as tens of thousands of Muslims took part in mass prayers on the second Friday of Ramadan, including at the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount.

Border Police deployed 2,300 soldiers in Jerusalem and its surroundings and in the West Bank, the force said in a statement.

According to official estimates, over 100,000 people took part in the prayers on the Temple Mount, including some 52,000 Palestinians who entered Israel from the West Bank.

The Muslim holy month, which began Thursday and will end April 21, often sees elevated Israeli-Palestinian tensions, with frictions already high this year in Jerusalem and across the West Bank following months of deadly violence.

While there were no reports of violence at the Old City holy site, videos showed Palestinian worshipers chanting their support for shadowy Hamas military wing chief Muhammad Deif during morning prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

For Palestinian Muslims, worship at the mosque — the third-holiest site in Islam — is a central part of the festival. Jews revere the same site as the Temple Mount, the holiest site in Judaism as the location of the ancient Temples.

An elderly Palestinian takes part in Friday prayers at in front of the Dome of the Rock on the Temple Mount in the Old City of Jerusalem during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, Friday, March 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

The military has eased some restrictions on movement for West Bank and Gazan Palestinians to allow women, children and some men to pray there without permits.

Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai said the “relatively quiet” start to the holy month was owed to the professional work of security forces, after attending a security assessment with the Jerusalem District Police Commander Doron Turgeman at the Western Wall.

“It is necessary to continue smart operational readiness, and preserve the existing situation in the field as much as possible,” Shabtai said.

Police said in a statement that there has been an uptick in incitement by terror organizations on social media, including efforts to falsely portray a danger to holy sites.

Palestinian Muslim worshippers heading to Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount to attend the second Friday noon prayer of the holy month of Ramadan, wait to cross a checkpoint in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, on March 31, 2023. (HAZEM BADER/AFP)

Police vowed to maintain freedom of worship and tackle “any attempt to use the month of Ramadan or the holy places to disrupt order, incite or support terrorism.”

Earlier, Border Police head Amir Cohen toured the Tomb of the Patriarchs site in the West Bank city of Hebron and held a security assessment with senior officers responsible for the area.

“There is an excellent connection between Border Police officers and the IDF’s soldiers in the regional division. Successful cooperation goes on throughout the year in all challenging incidents in the sector,” he said.

Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai (right) and Jerusalem District Commander Doron Turgeman tour the Western Wall plaza in Jerusalem, March 31, 2023. (Israel Police)

Cohen emphasized the role of the troops is to ensure freedom of worship for residents in the area, and said he expected personnel to act with “determination, professionalism and to a degree that is fitting to the situation.”

Also, Palestinian media reported that Thursday night Israeli forces fired tear gas into a soccer pitch during a match of the Yasser Arafat Cup, at Al-Ram Stadium in the West Bank, near Ramallah.

According to the reports, at least three people were taken to a hospital in Ramallah for treatment, and the game was paused for over an hour.

The Border Police said in a statement that the canisters were not aimed at the stadium, but were part of activities aimed at putting down disturbances and infiltration attempts nearby.

Last Friday, prayers in Jerusalem passed without major incident, however, police detained one man suspected of incitement for hanging the banner of a terrorist organization at the complex.

Some officials have warned that this Ramadan may be the most difficult to handle in years, as tensions remained high amid a cycle of deadly Israeli raids in the West Bank and deadly Palestinian terror attacks, as well as an uptick in settler violence.

Border Police chief Amir Cohen (center) visiting the West Bank city of Hebron, March 31, 2023. (Border Police)

Israel and the Palestinian Authority have held two regional summits in the lead-up to Ramadan, where they committed to de-escalating tensions over the holy month.

Palestinian terror attacks in Israel and the West Bank in recent months have left 15 Israelis dead and several more seriously hurt.

At least 86 Palestinians have been killed since the beginning of the year, most of them while carrying out attacks or during clashes with security forces, though some were uninvolved civilians and others were killed under circumstances that are being investigated.

Emanuel Fabian contributed to this report.

read more:
Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed
image
Register for free
and continue reading
Registering also lets you comment on articles and helps us improve your experience. It takes just a few seconds.
Already registered? Enter your email to sign in.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Or Continue with
By registering you agree to the terms and conditions. Once registered, you’ll receive our Daily Edition email for free.
Register to continue
Or Continue with
Log in to continue
Sign in or Register
I forgot my password / Send me a sign in link
Or Continue with
check your email
Check your email
We sent an email to you at .
It has a link that will sign you in.