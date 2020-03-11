Shin Bet denies it will take part in virus quarantine enforcement

Israel’s domestic security agency, the Shin Bet, denied a report Tuesday that it would use technological means to help enforce self-isolation for people returning from overseas or suspected of having been in contact with a confirmed coronavirus patient.

The denial followed a report on Channel 12 news, claiming Shin Bet representatives had taken part in discussions on how to deal with the coronavirus and was considering the use of various technological means to enforce quarantines.

According to Channel 12, among the means being considered are cell phone location pinpointing, tracking credit cards and hacking security cameras.

Israel on Monday drastically ratcheted up its efforts to protect the country from the coronavirus threat, requiring all those arriving from abroad to go into quarantine.

All Israeli citizens returning from abroad were ordered to self-quarantine for 14 days with immediate effect.

Earlier Tuesday an Israel Police spokesman said they would step up enforcement of self-isolation and crack down on the dissemination of fake news.

“Following the temporary order issued Monday instructing Israeli citizens returning from overseas to self-isolate at home for 14 days upon their return, the Israel Police will step up enforcement in order to ensure that people returning from overseas have self-isolated as required,” a statement read.

The statement added that as of Tuesday evening police would have access to data from the Population and Immigration Authority on returning travelers in order to assist their enforcement efforts.

The police and Health Ministry have set up special teams comprised of police officers and health inspectors to prevent violations of self-isolation orders.

Israelis caught violating home quarantine could face grave sanctions. Those who knowingly violate the quarantine could be sentenced to seven years in prison, while those who do so out of negligence could get a three-year sentence.

Police also appealed to the public to behave responsibly, adding that “there is a blanket prohibition disseminating chain notices and fake news.”

Since the outbreak of the virus last month, nine cases have been opened against Israelis who knowingly violated the quarantine orders or attempted to disrupt Health Ministry inspectors in carrying out their duties, police said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry announced new coronavirus cases on Tuesday night, bringing the total number of people infected in Israel to 70.