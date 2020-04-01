Singer Ishay Ribo composes tune to lift Israeli spirits

A few weeks ago musician Ishay Ribo, like millions of other Israelis, was informed he had to remain home as part of the country’s efforts to control the coronavirus pandemic. He subsequently postponed concerts.

Ribo spent part of that time writing a new song, “Keter Melucha,” working with other musicians who recorded themselves in their own home studios.

“I’m sending this song to the people of Israel in the hope that we’ll return to being free people very soon,” said Ribo in an email.

When Ribo writes, the religiously observant musician draws from what’s around him, whether it’s the upcoming Torah portions (Pikudei and Vayikra), the next holiday (Passover) or the term “keter melucha,” which is from a liturgical poem often sung on Rosh Hashanah, referring to the recognition of the ultimate supremacy of God.

Here’s an excerpt from the song: