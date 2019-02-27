Soldier critically hurt in shooting moved to rehab, still unconscious

A soldier critically injured in a West Bank shooting attack in December was transferred to a rehabilitation center Wednesday, but remains unconscious, a health official said.

Netanal Felber suffered severe gunshot wounds to his head during the attack by a Palestinian gunman at a bus stop near the Givat Assaf settlement outpost on December 13.

He was rushed to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem, where he underwent surgery and has been treated ever since. Currently stable, he will now undergo rehabilitation treatment, though it remains unclear if he will regain consciousness, a hospital spokesperson said.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Felber’s family moved to Israel from the United States over a decade ago.

Two other soldiers were killed in the attack. Several people were injured, and most have since recovered.

In the attack, a Palestinian terrorist opened fire at the bus stop near Givat Assaf, killing two soldiers who have been identified as Staff Sgt. Yovel Mor Yosef, 20, and Sgt. Yosef Cohen, 19.

The shooter, Asem Barghouti, was arrested in the home of an alleged accomplice in the nearby village of Abu Shukheidim on January 8.

Braghouti, along with his brother Salih, is also accused of carrying out a shooting attack on December 9 outside the Ofra settlement, in which seven Israelis were injured, among them a seven-months pregnant woman, who was seriously wounded. The woman’s baby was delivered in an emergency operation, but died days later.

Salih Barghouti was shot dead three days later in the brothers’ hometown of Kobar as he attacked Israeli security forces in an attempt to evade arrest. A day after that, Asem Barghouti carried out the attack outside Givat Assaf.

The Israel Defense Forces earlier this month announced its intention to demolish the homes of the brothers.