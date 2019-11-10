State of Arizona opens trade office in Tel Aviv

JTA — The state of Arizona has opened a trade and investment office in Israel.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey on Friday announced the opening of the office the previous day in Tel Aviv, Arizona Public Radio KNAU reported.

The office, established with $250,000 from the state’s 2020 budget, is part of the Arizona Commerce Authority.

Get The Start-Up Israel's Daily Start-Up by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Imports and exports between Arizona and Israel totaled more than $460 million in 2018, according to the report, double the amount in 2010.

Ducey led the first ever Arizona trade mission to Israel in 2015.