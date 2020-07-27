Suspected explosive found in south, apparently launched from Gaza

Police detonated in a controlled blast on Monday a suspected explosive device that was apparently launched into southern Israel from the Gaza Strip by balloon.

The device, believed to be the warhead of a rocket-propelled grenade, was found earlier on Monday in a brush-covered field in the Eshkol region. It was not immediately clear when the explosive landed in Israel.

A police sapper was called to the scene to remove the device.

“During the sapper’s inspection, he found that it was an explosive device, and it was neutralized,” the police said in a statement.

A video released by police showed the detonation of the suspected warhead.

The practice of launching balloon-borne explosive devices from the Gaza Strip has waxed and waned over the past two years.

In recent weeks, there have been relatively few cases of small bombs and incendiary devices being flown into Israel from the enclave as the Israeli government and Gaza-ruling Hamas terror group have reportedly been negotiating a long-term ceasefire.