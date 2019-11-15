Swastika painted on Magen David Adom ambulance in Tel Aviv
Nation’s emergency and rescue service files complaint with police and calls for incident to be dealt with ‘all seriousness and zero tolerance ‘
The Magen David Adom emergency and rescue service filed a complaint with police after a swastika was painted on one of their ambulances in Tel Aviv on Friday.
Medics, who were responding to a call on HaHaganah Street in the city, found the Nazi symbol sprayed over the Jewish Star of David on the side of the vehicle.
They then filed a complaint to police.
“Whoever did this disgusting thing knows exactly the meaning of their actions and this should be treated with all seriousness and zero tolerance,” said MDA Director Eli Bin.
