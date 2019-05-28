Swastikas painted at Jewish Buenos Aires barbershop

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Swastikas were painted in front of a Jewish-owned barbershop “Javerim” in the traditional Jewish neighborhood of Villa Crespo in Buenos Aires.

The hair salon Javerim, the Hebrew word for friends, is a neighborhood icon. The swastikas were discovered on Saturday morning.

Argentina’s national secretary for Human Rights, Claudio Avruj, denounced the incident.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

“I reject any type of discriminatory or xenophobic behavior, and I encourage you to continue working for an Argentina with a mosaic of identities where we all live together in peace and harmony,” Avruj tweeted.

In addition to the swastikas, a neo-Nazi pamphlet was hung near the store.

Argentina’s Federal Police and the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights are investigating the incident, which appears to be part of a wave on anti-Semitic attacks in the Argentinean capital. One week ago a man wearing a kippah was beaten and subject to anti-Semitic epithets on a street in Buenos Aires.

Nearly two months ago, a homeless couple entered a synagogue and threatened the worshippers. The synagogue’s rabbi was injured scuffling with the homeless man following Shabbat services.

Anti-Semitic incidents in Argentina rose by 14 percent in 2017 over the previous year, according to a DAIA report with the most recent national statistics. Online anti-Semitic incidents made up 88 percent of the 2017 total, nearly double the 47 percent in 2014.