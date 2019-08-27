Troops in north gird for possible reprisal attack after Hezbollah threat

Soldiers in northern Israel have been put on high alert over fears of a reprisal attack from Hezbollah or Iran following Israeli airstrikes against Iran-linked targets and threats against Israel from officials in neighboring countries.

The army believes Hezbollah will attempt to attack soldiers or a military installation and not civilians, according to a Monday report by Channel 12 news.

The army’s Northern Command has been on high alert for two days and had deployed all forces already in the area, but has not decided whether to reinforce the area with additional troops, the report said, citing a military officer.

“The Israeli response to an attack will be disproportionate,” the officer said.

In the coming days the security establishment would decide whether to bring additional soldiers to the area.

The Israel Defense Forces told residents of northern Israel to continue with their routines, despite the fears of an attack.

“Civilian activities are to continue as usual. All activities can go on, including trips and agricultural work. There are no restrictions on movement. At the same time, we as a military are advancing preparations for every scenario. There will be a lot of movement in the area,” the IDF told area residents, according to the Walla news site.

An Iranian government spokesperson said on Monday that Israel would suffer for its recent attacks on Iranian and Iran-linked targets.

Ali Rabiei, a spokesperson for Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, said “Israel will pay a high price for its attacks.”

“Repeated acts of aggression against Iraq are black stains on track records of this regime and we condemn any aggression against sovereignty of regional countries,” Rabiei was quoted as saying by the Xinhua news agency.

He referred to recent threats by Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, saying that the terror leader “conveyed a clear message to the Zionist regime that its acts of aggression will be answered.”

The threat comes amid reports of Israeli airstrikes in Syria, Lebanon and Iraq, and a war of words between Israeli officials and leaders in neighboring countries, heightening fears of further violence in the region.

Israel carried out airstrikes on Iranian and Iran-backed fighters in Syria on Saturday to thwart what it said was a plot to fly explosives-laden drones into the country.

Then on Sunday, one drone exploded and another crashed in Beirut outside a Hezbollah facility. The terror group blamed Israel, but analysts speculate the drones are more likely Iranian in origin.

Hezbollah on Tuesday said that the drone that crashed was rigged with explosives and aiming to attack its facilities.

The IDF refused to publicly comment on the incident, saying it does not comment on “foreign reports.”

It marked the first such “hostile action” in Lebanon since a 2006 war between Hezbollah and Israel, the Nasrallah said on Sunday, vowing retaliation.

“The time — in which Israeli planes come and bombard a place in Lebanon and the usurping entity of Palestine remains secure — has ended,” he declared. “From now on, we will confront the Israeli drones in Lebanon’s skies… and we will take action to bring them down.”

In a separate incident, Arabic media claimed early Monday morning that Israeli aircraft had carried out an airstrike deep inside Lebanon on a base belonging to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine – General Command, a Syria-based terrorist group that fights alongside Syrian dictator Bashar Assad.

The base is located in the Bekaa Valley in eastern Lebanon, near the border with Syria.

In a further spike in regional violence on Sunday there was an attack on an Iran-linked militia in Iraq blamed on Israel, and on Monday, Israel bombed a Hamas base in Gaza in response to three rockets being fired into Israel from the Strip.

The string of incidents has raised fears of a widening conflagration in the region after years of Israel restricting its air campaign against Iran-backed fighters to Syria. In recent months, Israel has also been blamed for attacks on Iran-backed fighters in Iraq.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun and a powerful Iraqi paramilitary force on Monday both said the respective strikes on their countries were a “declaration of war” by Israel.

Meanwhile, Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri on Monday held a meeting with envoys from the five permanent members of the UN Security Council — the United States, United Kingdom, France, Russia and China — and said Beirut would be filing an official complaint to the top UN body over the “clear Israeli violation of Lebanese sovereignty,” Lebanese news site Naharnet reported.

Netanyahu on Monday urged the international community to take action against the regional threat posed by Tehran and its proxies.

In a 17-second Hebrew-language YouTube video, the premier vowed that Israel would continue to “defend its security by any means necessary.”

“Iran is acting in a broad front to produce murderous terror attacks against Israel,” he said. “Israel will continue to defend its security by any means necessary.

“I call on the international community to act immediately to ensure Iran stops these attacks,” he added.

The United Nations, meanwhile, has called for “maximum restraint” by all parties.

US Vice President Mike Pence spoke to Netanyahu on Monday, saying that the US “fully supports Israel’s right to defend itself from imminent threats.”

Hezbollah is thought to be constrained domestically by concerns inside Lebanon that a reprisal attack could wind up dragging the country into war.

Israel’s Channel 13 news reported Monday that Israel has warned Lebanon that any Hezbollah attack against Israel would bring an Israeli response against Lebanon as a whole: “It won’t distinguish between Lebanon and Hezbollah.”