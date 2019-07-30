Trump pardons Israel-born man jailed for drug offenses
Floridian Ronen Nahmani has five children and his wife has terminal cancer. ‘I don’t have words to describe how grateful I am,’ she says
US President Donald Trump on Monday granted a presidential pardon to Israel-born Florida resident Ronen Nahmani, convicted in 2015 of distributing synthetic marijuana and sentenced to 20 years.
The 41-year-old Nahmani is an ultra-Orthodox father of five whose wife has terminal cancer.
He was indicted for attempting in 2014 to sell the synthetic drugs obtained from China.
“Mr. Nahmani is a non-violent, first-time offender with no criminal history,” the White House said in a statement. It added that the action was “strongly supported by many notable leaders from across the political spectrum.”
“I’m still trying to catch my breath because I’m so overwhelmed, I can’t believe what happened and I’m so grateful,” Nahmani’s wife Ruth told the Israeli Orthodox Hamodia newspaper. “I don’t even have words in the dictionary to describe how grateful I am, how blessed I feel and how I overwhelmed I am with the joy in my heart.”
