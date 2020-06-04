Trump said to have listed White House address on voter application in Florida

US President Donald Trump reportedly tried to register to vote in Florida using an out-of-state address, something barred under the state’s election laws.

On his voter registration form, Trump listed his permanent residence in September 2019 as 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, the address of the White House, according to a Washington Post report Thursday.

The report said Trump later resubmitted his voter application form and was able to vote by mail in March for Florida’s Republican primary.

Some people have previously faced fines or jail time in Florida for registering to vote using an address that is not their permanent residence.

The newspaper said it was unclear whether Florida officials noted Trump used the White House address and asked him to amend his application.

The report came as Trump has railed at proposals to expand mail-in voting due to the coronavirus pandemic, which he has claimed could lead to large-scale voter fraud.

The White House website also lists using an address of a “residence in a particular jurisdiction where the registered voter does not actually live and is not entitled to vote” as a former of voter fraud, which Trump appeared to do with his Florida application.