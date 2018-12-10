Two Palestinians reported killed in West Bank clash near biblical tomb

Two Palestinians were shot and killed by IDF troops in the northern West Bank city of Nablus early Wednesday as the soldiers were guarding a group of Jewish worshipers on the way to pray at the Joseph’s Tomb holy site, Hebrew media reports said.

The Ynet news site said both men were in their 20s. The circumstances surrounding the incident were not immediately clear.

Some reports indicated the Palestinians opened fire on the worshipers from a moving vehicle.

Joseph’s Tomb is located inside Area A of the West Bank, which is officially under complete Palestinian Authority control, though the Israeli military maintains overall security control there. The IDF bars Israeli citizens from entering Area A without prior authorization.

The site is venerated by Jews, Christians and Muslims, and has often been a flashpoint for sectarian violence. Jewish pilgrims are usually only allowed to visit the tomb once a month under heavy-armed guard. During these visits, Palestinians routinely throw rocks at the troops, and sometimes attack them with Molotov cocktails and gunfire.