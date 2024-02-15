UK Jewish group records all-time high in antisemitic incidents after October 7

LONDON — Britain recorded thousands of antisemitic incidents after the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas in October, making 2023 the worst year for UK antisemitism since 1984, when Jewish advisory body CST began recording such data, it said Thursday.

The number of antisemitic incidents across the country reached 4,103, more than twice the figure in 2022, amid a surge of threats, hate speech, violence and damage to Jewish institutions and property, the Community Security Trust said.

The CST, which advises Britain’s estimated 280,000 Jews on security matters, said two-thirds of those incidents occurred on or after October 7, when Hamas terrorists rampaged through southern Israel, killing around 1,200 people and taking 253 hostage.

“The record total of antisemitic hate in 2023 is due entirely to the surge in incidents following the 7 October Hamas terrorist attack on Israel, and the scale of the increase is unprecedented,” it said in a statement.

The rise appeared, at least initially, to reflect a celebration of Hamas’ attacks rather than anger at Israel’s military response in Gaza, the CST said its data suggested. The conflict has left at least 28,000 Palestinians dead, according to the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza, which does not provide a breakdown for combatant deaths or civilians killed by terrorists’ misfired rockets.

The surge recorded after October 7 alone exceeded all previous annual totals, said the CST, which has been recording antisemitic incidents in Britain for 40 years.

The CST said antisemitic incidents in Britain increased in 2023 to an average of 31 per day after October 7, calling it “a watershed” moment in the country. Incidents included assaults, damage and desecration of Jewish property, threats, verbal and online abuse, as well as graffiti and hate mail.

“British Jews are strong and resilient, but the explosion in hatred against our community is an absolute disgrace,” CST chief executive Mark Gardner said.

He noted the community is being “harassed, intimidated, threatened and attacked by extremists” in Britain’s schools, universities, workplaces and streets, as well as online.

“This is a challenge for everyone and we condemn the stony silence from those sections of society that eagerly call out racism in every other case, except when it comes to Jew hate,” Gardner added.

The CST recorded 266 cases of violent assaults last year, another all-time high, with half occurring in areas with significant Jewish communities, including north London and Manchester in northern England.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak last year granted an extra 3 million pounds ($3.8 million) in funding for the CST, which provides security at Jewish institutions.

London’s Metropolitan Police have pledged stronger action against hate crime linked to the Israel-Hamas conflict and have made over 400 related arrests as of last month.

The UK government last year also announced £7 million ($8.8 million) in increased funding over the next three years to tackle antisemitism issue in schools and universities.

The previous record for antisemitic incidents in Britain was in 2021, fueled by a rise in violence amid an 11-day war between Israel and Hamas that year.

Although 31% of the antisemitic incidents recorded last year were online, the CST said the figure was only indicative and the actual amount of anti-Jewish content on online platforms was much higher.

In comments released by the CST, Interior Minister James Cleverly called the documented rise in antisemitism “utterly deplorable.”

“We know the Jewish community need to continue to see that tackling antisemitism is a priority for us,” he said, vowing to “do everything in my power” on the issue.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.