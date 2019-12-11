US embassy gets approval for Jerusalem building plans

The US embassy in Jerusalem on Monday received approval for its plans to build a permanent structure in the city.

Representatives from the US State Department met with Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion at the mayor’s office to discuss the move.

“We agreed on an outline for the establishment of a permanent building for the embassy here in Jerusalem,” Lion said. “In the near future we will announce the location of the structure, and within a few years will celebrate its inauguration together.”

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Construction is expected to begin within a year, Channel 12 news reported.

There were reportedly disagreements between US officials and the Jerusalem municipality over public transportation and security concerns around the proposed site.

Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital on December 6, 2017 and moved the embassy into the building formerly housing the US consulate in the Arnona neighborhood of Jerusalem on May 14, 2018.