US jails Israeli binary options fraudster Lee Elbaz for 22 years

GREENBELT, Maryland — Israeli binary options fraudster Lee Elbaz was sentenced to 22 years in prison by a court here on Thursday.

US District Judge Theodore Chuang told Elbaz, 38, that her actions cost vulnerable investors their life savings, homes and even their marriages. “This was a very significant crime with significant harm to victims,” the judge said.

Elbaz grasped the arm of one of her attorneys as the judge announced her sentence. Defense attorney Barry Pollack said his client would appeal her conviction and sentence, which he called “much harsher than it needed to be.”

Elbaz was found guilty by a Maryland jury on August 6 on three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with a vast scheme to defraud investors all over the world out of more than $140 million.

Elbaz was the CEO of Yukom Communications Ltd., one of more than a hundred binary options companies that operated in Israel between the years 2008-2018.

She is one of 21 indicted defendants who worked for Yukom, which operated the websites BigOption and BinaryBook, and was the first to be tried. Elbaz was arrested by the FBI on September 14, 2017, as she got off a plane at JFK airport in New York. She was indicted by a US federal grand jury in March 2018 for participating in a scheme to “defraud investors in the United States and across the world.”

Five former employees of Yukom Communications Ltd. and Numaris Communication Ltd. in Israel — Lissa Mel, Shira Uzan, Liora Welles, Austin Smith and Yair Hadar — signed plea deals with the US government. All but Mel testified at the Elbaz trial on behalf of the prosecution, saying that Elbaz instructed them to lie to investors in order to get them to deposit as much money as possible, and to do everything possible to prevent them from withdrawing their funds.

Fifteen additional defendants were indicted in November.

Yukom employees pretended to be from other countries, lied about their professional qualifications and adopted “stage names.” Elbaz used the alias “Lena Green” while interacting with investors, according to prosecutors.

Yukom employees also falsely guaranteed profits, lied about their historical rates of return, and didn’t tell investors that they only made money if their customers lost money, prosecutors said.

An email instructed BinaryBook sales representatives to target retirees, Social Security recipients, pension holders and veterans as clients, according to court filings accompanying guilty pleas by former employees.

At her sentencing hearing, Elbaz’s lawyer tried to persuade the judge that she was “middle management” and that her bosses Yossi Herzog and Kobi Cohen were the heads of the conspiracy. Herzog and Cohen, who have both been indicted, are still at large.

“Yes, there was harm done here,” defense attorney Pollack said. “But not all of that harm can be laid at Ms. Elbaz’s doorstep.”

Pollack had asked for a sentence of five years in prison for his client. Prosecutors recommended a prison sentence of nearly 34 years, the top of the sentencing guideline range for Elbaz’s case.

Justice Department prosecutor Henry Van Dyck said most of the victims lost everything they invested. “Nobody was looking out for these investors,” he said. “They were rooting against them.”

Binary options fraud flourished in Israel for about a decade before the entire industry was outlawed via Knesset legislation in October 2017, largely as a result of investigative reporting by The Times of Israel that began with a March 2016 article entitled “The wolves of Tel Aviv.” At its height, hundreds of companies in Israel were engaged in the widely fraudulent industry, employing thousands of Israelis, allegedly fleecing billions out of victims worldwide.

Many of the fraudulent operatives have since moved their operations abroad, or switched to other scams, though Israeli law-enforcement authorities have proved unwilling or unable to prosecute more than a handful of alleged offenders. By contrast, the US government is ratcheting up efforts to bring Israeli offenders to justice.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.