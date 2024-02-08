Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more

ISRAEL AT WAR - DAY 126

search
Homepage
Israel StoryIn partnership with The Times of Israel

Wartime Diaries: Noam Tsuriely

How does a reservist soldier feel about transitioning back to civilian life during a war?

8 February 2024, 6:06 pm Edit
Noam Tzuriely (Israel Story)
Noam Tzuriely (Israel Story)

Some 350,000 Israelis have been called up to reserve duty since the start of the war, in what has been the largest mobilization in the country’s history. These are people who were plucked out of their homes, families and daily lives, and inserted into a totally different world, one which is in most cases — just to add to the confusion — a mere car ride away. And those transitions back and forth, between the craziness of the frontline and the veneer of normalcy at home, can be dizzying and unsettling. We’re hearing more and more about that juxtaposition now that large numbers of reservists are being released from their service and are returning to their regular lives.

One of them is Noam Tsuriely from Jerusalem. Noam’s a rapper who recently put out his debut album and had, pre-war, a string of big-time gigs lined up. He was summoned for reserve duty on October 7, and has spent most of the last four months in Gaza. We spoke to him just as he came out of Gaza and began his readjustment to civilian life.

The end song is Kshenetse Mize (“When We Get Out of This”) by Noam Tsuriely, Shachar Nahari, and Eyal Mazig.

Subscribe to Israel Story on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

read more:
Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed
image
Register for free
and continue reading
Registering also lets you comment on articles and helps us improve your experience. It takes just a few seconds.
Already registered? Enter your email to sign in.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Or Continue with
By registering you agree to the terms and conditions. Once registered, you’ll receive our Daily Edition email for free.
Register to continue
Or Continue with
Log in to continue
Sign in or Register
I forgot my password / Send me a sign in link
Or Continue with
check your email
Check your email
We sent an email to you at .
It has a link that will sign you in.