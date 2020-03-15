Weddings axed over virus, couples tie knot on rooftops, in supermarkets

Israelis held impromptu weddings in the streets, on rooftops and even in a supermarket on Sunday, a day after the government restricted all gatherings to 10 people to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The new Health Ministry orders on Saturday dashed the hopes of many couples who were set to get married in the coming days and weeks, prompting mass cancellations of weddings.

Some, however, deftly improvised.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

At the Mercaz Harav yeshiva in Jerusalem, guests staggered on the building’s numerous balconies overlooking the courtyard to celebrate with the newlyweds.

חתונת בידוד בישיבת מרכז הרב: שני אנשים בכל מרפסת pic.twitter.com/6zetRcDWr9 — יאיר שרקי (@yaircherki) March 15, 2020

In Jerusalem’s Rechavia neighborhood, another ceremony took place with the band placed on a separate balcony as the bride and groom, according to footage shared online.

פתרון יצירתי אדיר למגבלת ההתקהלות – חתונה על גגות ירושלים. עוד ישמע בהרי יהודה ובחוצות ירושלים קול ששון וקול שמחה.

בלי לחץ, בלי חרדות, אפשר להסתדר עם השגרה החדשה, בנחת. ואפילו בשמחה. תמיד בשמחה! pic.twitter.com/6ZmkvSf8AY — meni shwartz מני גירא שורץ (@menishwartz) March 15, 2020

Others simply got married in the streets.

חיים בצל הקורונה: שומע רעשים מחוץ לבית שלי ברבבה, יוצא החוצה ומגלה חתונה בכניסה למועדון נוער: pic.twitter.com/DRFZvY9vd5 — דביר עמר (@dviramar2) March 15, 2020

חתונה בפתח תקווה pic.twitter.com/nvvvdnOl0x — ינון עידן ⁦ (@yinon_idan) March 15, 2020

הנה עוד חתונה שמחה בגבעת שאול. אבל ממחר תתכוננו לעוצר!! pic.twitter.com/hmZ7oikTju — מנחם קולדצקי (@nbjovsr88) March 15, 2020

And shoppers in one Osher Ad supermarket took a pause from their coronavirus panic shopping to extend their well-wishes to another couple that walked down the (supermarket) aisle.