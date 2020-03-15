Weddings axed over virus, couples tie knot on rooftops, in supermarkets
Popup events held across country, as government bans all gatherings of over 10 people to combat COVID-19

By TOI staff Today, 10:22 pm 0 Edit
Hananel Even Hen and Shiran Habush celebrate during thier wedding at a public park in Efrat, in Gush Etzion, March 15, 2020, after their wedding was canceled due to new regulations following the spread of the coronavirus (Gershon Elinson/Flash90)

Israelis held impromptu weddings in the streets, on rooftops and even in a supermarket on Sunday, a day after the government restricted all gatherings to 10 people to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The new Health Ministry orders on Saturday dashed the hopes of many couples who were set to get married in the coming days and weeks, prompting mass cancellations of weddings.

Some, however, deftly improvised.

At the Mercaz Harav yeshiva in Jerusalem, guests staggered on the building’s numerous balconies overlooking the courtyard to celebrate with the newlyweds.

In Jerusalem’s Rechavia neighborhood, another ceremony took place with the band placed on a separate balcony as the bride and groom, according to footage shared online.

Others simply got married in the streets.

And shoppers in one Osher Ad supermarket took a pause from their coronavirus panic shopping to extend their well-wishes to another couple that walked down the (supermarket) aisle.

