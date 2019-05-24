Wildfires resume as fire service blames electrical fault for some blazes

Wildfires raged across Israel on Friday for the second day in a row, as officials warned the public to stay away from parks and forests and an initial investigation indicated an electrical short sparked some of the blazes on Thursday.

Gripped by unseasonably scorching weather, a spate of fires across the country on Thursday devastated towns and forests, forcing thousands out of their homes.

The fires picked up again on Friday afternoon, when residents of Neguhot in the South Hebron Hills were evacuated by authorities after a wildfire threatened the settlement.

Some 14 people were being treated for smoke inhalation in Neguhot, according to the Israel Police.

Firefighters were working to extinguish a second fire raging near the West Bank settlement of Peduel.

In Moshav Beit Ezra, near the southern city of Ashdod, some residents were being evacuated as a wheat field adjacent to the community went up in flames.

The fire service on Friday said some of the blazes in southern Israel, and those that ravaged homes in Kibbutz Harel on Thursday, were apparently started as a result of the shorting of Israel Electric Company cables, according to a preliminary investigation.

Investigators were still working to pinpoint the source of a fire that ripped through the central town of Mevo Modi’im, destroying much of the community. Firefighters picked through the charred shells of homes and cars on Friday of the village founded by musician Rabbi Shlomo Carlebach.

The outbreak came as Jewish Israelis marked the Lag B’Omer holiday on Thursday — which is usually celebrated with bonfires, though most were restricted this year due to the weather warnings — fueling speculation that bonfires gone awry were the source of the crisis.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday applauded the firefighting and rescue services for their “excellent” handling of the fires, while warning “the challenge is still ahead of us.”

Authorities were reportedly mulling declaring a national emergency Friday over fire fears. Temperatures are expected to reach a sweltering 110ºF (43ºC) in some areas between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. The Dead Sea and Jordan Valley are expected to see even higher temperatures, including an egg-frying 118ºF (48ºC) at the lowest place on earth.

International help to stem the fires, meanwhile, was on its way.

Cyprus ground firefighting units arrived in Israel on Friday morning, and aircraft from the neighboring island country as well as from Greece, Croatia and Italy were expected in Israel later in the day. The international help came after Netanyahu put out an urgent plea for aid in battling the blazes.

Netanyahu on Friday also thanked Egypt for sending two helicopters to back Israel’s firefighting efforts, and said the Palestinian Authority and Russia were among those that offered assistance.

The prime minister also said he was considering expanding Israel’s squadron of firefighting planes. Netanyahu and Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan were briefed on the damage by firefighting and rescue officials.

Firefighters worked all day Thursday to gain control over a series of wildfires that broke out in the Ben Shemen forest outside the central city of Modi’in, and in other communities in wooded areas west of Jerusalem. The head of Fire and Rescue Services called up all firefighters in the central region in view of the large number of blazes in the area.

Dozens of homes were reportedly burned and some 3,500 people were forced from their homes by the fires.

The village of Mevo Modi’im, inside the Ben Shemen forest east of the Tel Aviv area, saw some of the worst damage.

Pictures and videos showed a massive wall of flame sweeping through the community and many of the small town’s homes destroyed by fire. All but 10 of the village’s homes were badly damaged by the fire, according to the Ynet news site.

Much of the surrounding woodland was also ravaged, with a number of other small towns in the area being evacuated, and Route 443, a major highway running from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, closed for much of Thursday and into Friday.

Gilad Semtai, an official with KKL-JNF, which manages forestry for the state, told Army Radio that 40 percent of the forest went up in flames.

Wooded areas outside the city of Beit Shemesh also saw an outbreak of fires, with at least six homes in Kibbutz Harel destroyed.

“Already as of yesterday, it was impossible to enter. I left the children and tried to reach our house to save at least one of our dogs,” a resident of Kibbutz Harel told the Walla news site.

“They would not let me in, but someone else broke into our house and let the pets out. In the afternoon I went into the house and saw that I no longer had anything, just what I was wearing. There was nothing left. The cats ware gone, and one dog too. We’re currently trying to fetch another dog that apparently has been roaming around. We told the children that the home is gone along with their toys and clothes.”

Officials fear Friday may see Palestinian attempts to start fires in the Gaza border region, through the use of airborne incendiary devices.

“The balloon terror may get worse tomorrow depending on the wind direction, after a few of their attempts failed today,” a fire official in the region told Army Radio.

In the Red Sea resort city of Eilat, a fire damaged an electric pole, cutting electricity to much of the city overnight and leaving sweating residents and tourists without air conditioning, according to the Ynet news site. Temperatures in the area on Friday are expected to rocket to 107ºF (42ºC).

The mercury is expected to fall Saturday to more seasonable temperatures, though still hotter than average.