4-year-old killed by bus in West Bank settlement

A 4-year-old boy, reportedly a tourist from the US, was killed when he was hit by a bus in the West Bank settlement of Beitar Illit on Monday.

After attempts to revive him, medics pronounced the child dead at the scene.

According to a preliminary investigation by police, the boy was holding his mother’s hand on the sidewalk before he bolted suddenly into the street, where he was fatally struck by the bus.

According to the Kikar Hashabbat news website, the child’s family was from the US and they were in Israel for the Passover holiday. They had been visiting relatives in the settlement, south of Jerusalem.

The bus driver was detained for questioning.

Also Monday, police in Jerusalem continued a manhunt for the driver in a suspected hit-and-run on Sunday night, as the condition of an 11-year-old boy who was struck by the car continued to be critical.

Police on Monday morning said they knew the identity of the suspected driver, a man in his 20s, who had borrowed the car.

The car was located Sunday night near the settlement of Givat Ze’ev, adjacent to the capital, but the driver’s whereabouts remain unknown.