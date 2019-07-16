‘Alcaida’: Trump ridiculed for misspelling terror group’s name

Days after Donald Trump bragged about being a “good speller,” the US president was ridiculed online Tuesday after his handwritten notes were caught on camera, revealing several glaring typos.

Trump scribbled a list of prompts ahead of a speech at the White House on Monday, where he doubled down on his racist attacks against four Democratic lawmakers.

During his remarks, Trump told reporters the four first-term congresswomen — who are of Hispanic, Arab, Somali and African American origin — have “love” for US “enemies like al-Qaeda.” The American president suggested the congresswomen leave the country, instead of “complaining” about the US.

Photographs taken by Washington Post photographer Jabin Botsford showed a note about “Alcaida,” an apparent phonetic misspelling of the terrorist group al-Qaeda.

He also misspelled people as “peopel.”

Trump’s latest spelling gaffes prompted a wave of mockery on Twitter, and “Alcaida” was soon trending on the social media platform.

Trump misspelled al-qaeda as ‘alcaida.’ Trump misspelled people as ‘peopel.’ He doesn’t know the words to the pledge or the national anthem. He couldn’t pass a citizenship exam. He couldn’t find the USA on a map. — God (@thegoodgodabove) July 15, 2019

Journalist Helen Kennedy wrote that “only a person who hasn’t read any newspaper articles or briefing papers in the last 20 years would not know how to spell Al Qaeda.”

Sharing the photo, former CIA analyst Nada Bakos added: “How you know Potus doesn’t read anything the experts provide.”

Is it too much to ask to have a President who knows how to spell, in any variation, al-Qaeda? There are numerous ways to spell it. “Alcaida” is one of the few that’s DEFINITELY wrong. https://t.co/aOjdgOsaNc — Garrett M. Graff (@vermontgmg) July 15, 2019

Trump is known for making grammatical and spelling errors in his tweets to his 60 million Twitter followers.

Last month, Trump slammed Democrats for having “no achomlishments” and later boasted about meeting the “Prince of Whales” on his trip to the United Kingdom.

Never forget when we were attacked by Alcaida https://t.co/OI7RficA2b — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) July 15, 2019

At a White House social media summit last week, Trump blamed his difficulty spelling on clumsy fingers, not ignorance.

“Really I’m actually a good speller,” he insisted. “But everyone said the fingers aren’t as good as the brain.”