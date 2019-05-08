Amy Schumer changed her son’s name because it sounded like ‘genital’

Eleven months after the birth of her first child, US comedian Amy Schumer has said she has changed his name… to avoid it sounding like “genital.”

Schumer, 38, who is Jewish, and her husband Chris Fischer gave birth to Gene in May 2019.

The parents had given him the middle name Attel, after Schumer’s friend and fellow comedian Dave Attel.

That combination of names had an unfortunate consequence, which had been pointed out in real time by some of Schumer’s followers but only acknowledged by her on Tuesday during an episode of her podcast, “Amy Schumer Presents 3 Girls, 1 Keith.”

“So do you guys know that Gene, our baby’s name, is officially changed? It’s now Gene David Fischer. It was Gene Attell Fischer, but we realized that we, by accident, named our son ‘genital.’ Gene Attell sounds like genital,” she said.

Schumer added that “David” was a better middle name also because it is her father’s middle name.

Also on the podcast was Schumer’s friend and fellow comedic actress Claudia O’Doherty, who said she had realized the unintended snafu.

“My mom pointed that out to me actually,” she said. “My mom was like, ‘Amy’s called her son genital.’ And I was like, ‘What are you talking about?’ And then she was right.”