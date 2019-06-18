Anti-Semitic attack on workshop of stonemason who made Polish Holocaust monument

WARSAW, Poland — The workshop of a stonemason who designed and renovated a monument to Holocaust victims in Poland was destroyed in a vandalism incident.

The message “Jews Away” was left on the ruins Saturday night in the village of Wawolnica, in eastern Poland.

Krzysztof Kolibski designed a memorial commemorating a mass grave of Jews killed by the Nazis in a forest near the village of Karmanowice. The monument was built in 2018. It honors the Jews murdered in the area in 1942.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

At the beginning of June, an anti-Semitic inscription was painted on the Karmanowice monument in a vandalism incident. Kolibski immediately restored the monument.

Kolibski’s workshop was demolished using a bulldozer. Two cars and a stock of stone also were destroyed. Kolibski alerted police to the incident. There are no suspects.

In addition to any anti-Semitic motivation, animosity among neighbors and property disputes may also be involved, according to reports.