Anti-Semitic attack on workshop of stonemason who made Polish Holocaust monument
‘Jews Away’ found written in ruins after bulldozer flattens building where artist built memorial to 1942 massacre; property dispute may be cause, according to reports
WARSAW, Poland — The workshop of a stonemason who designed and renovated a monument to Holocaust victims in Poland was destroyed in a vandalism incident.
The message “Jews Away” was left on the ruins Saturday night in the village of Wawolnica, in eastern Poland.
Krzysztof Kolibski designed a memorial commemorating a mass grave of Jews killed by the Nazis in a forest near the village of Karmanowice. The monument was built in 2018. It honors the Jews murdered in the area in 1942.
At the beginning of June, an anti-Semitic inscription was painted on the Karmanowice monument in a vandalism incident. Kolibski immediately restored the monument.
Kolibski’s workshop was demolished using a bulldozer. Two cars and a stock of stone also were destroyed. Kolibski alerted police to the incident. There are no suspects.
In addition to any anti-Semitic motivation, animosity among neighbors and property disputes may also be involved, according to reports.
