At least 3 members of Egypt security forces members killed in Sinai blast
Four others injured in roadside explosion that hit armored vehicle; no group claims responsibility
EL-ARISH, Egypt — Egyptian officials said Sunday that a roadside bomb killed at least three members of the security forces in the restive northern Sinai province.
The explosion hit their armored vehicle in the town of Sheikh Zuweid. Four other security force members were wounded, including an officer.
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to talk to reporters.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.
Egypt has for years been battling an insurgency in the northern Sinai Peninsula that’s now led by an Islamic State group affiliate.
The fighting intensified in 2013 after the military overthrew the country’s elected but divisive Islamist president.
Authorities heavily restrict access to northern Sinai, making it difficult to verify claims related to the fighting.
