Auschwitz Christmas ornaments up for sale on Amazon

JTA — Christmas ornaments and bottle openers featuring the site of the Auschwitz former Nazi death camp are up for sale on Amazon.

The Auschwitz Memorial and Museum called Amazon out in a tweet on Sunday, saying, “Selling ‘Christmas ornaments’ with images of Auschwitz does not seem appropriate. Auschwitz on a bottle opener is rather disturbing and disrespectful. We ask @amazon to remove the items of those suppliers.”

The Auschwitz ornaments include the iconic image of train tracks leading to the entrance of Auschwitz, and an image of reconstructed barracks with a path down the middle.

Among the other Polish landmarks featured on the porcelain Christmas ornaments are Wawel Castle in Krakow, Centennial Hall in Wroclaw, and the riverfront of the city of Gdansk.

The company also sells Christmas ornaments featuring landmarks from other countries including the United States.

US ornaments include a view of the city of Chicago from the Chicago River, the Grand Canyon in Arizona, and Zion National Park in Utah.