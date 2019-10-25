BDS supporters post fake anti-Israel ads on London Underground

JTA — Supporters of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel put up fake advertisements on a line of the London Underground, which Transport for London called “an act of vandalism.”

The posters called for a boycott of the Puma sports company over its sponsorship of the Israeli Football Association. Transport for London said Wednesday, the day the posters appeared, that it would immediately remove the BDS propaganda, the London-based Jewish Chronicle reported.

The posters featured the Puma logo along with the words “Boycott – Give Puma the boot” as well as pictures of Israeli soldiers arresting Palestinian youths. They also called Puma “proud sponsors of Israeli apartheid.”

They were meant to promote a protest outside a Puma shop over the coming weekend.

Palestinian sports teams are calling for a boycott of PUMA over its support for the brutal Israeli occupation. Join activists across the world on Oct. 26: tell PUMA that a “devotion to universal equality” means not sporting with apartheid! #BoycottPUMA https://t.co/kga0R41GmG pic.twitter.com/q0AGEyEneO — US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (@USCPR_) October 22, 2019

A Transport for London spokesperson told the Jewish Chronicle that “these adverts are absolutely not authorized by TfL or our advertising agent Global. It is fly posting and therefore an act of vandalism which we take extremely seriously.”