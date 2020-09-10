Bride dies 9 days after collapsing at her wedding
Woman, 34, a doctor, suffered a heart attack during celebrations and was rushed to hospital but doctors were unable to save her
A 34-year old woman who collapsed at her wedding in southern Israel nine days ago has died, the Soroka hospital said Wednesday.
The woman, a doctor who was not named, suffered a cardiac arrest during the event.
Her husband, also a doctor and many of the guests, tried to resuscitate her after she collapsed.
She was rushed to Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba where she had worked, and has been in a critical condition for the last 9 days, but doctors were unable to save her.
“We took her to Soroka hospital, seeing a young woman wearing a wedding dress in that condition is one of the worst things I have ever seen in my time as a Magen David Adom volunteer,” one of the medics who treated her told Channel 13.
She will be buried Thursday in the southern city of Ashkelon,
