British cop who ‘dangled’ pepperoni pizza over Jewish officer faces hearing
Sussex Police say piece of meat fell off slice into Jewish colleague’s food, making him unable to eat it
(JTA) — A British police sergeant will face a disciplinary hearing after he allegedly dangled a slice of pepperoni pizza over the food of a Jewish fellow officer.
A piece of the pepperoni then fell into the food of the Jewish officer and he could not eat his meal, the Sussex Police said in a notice on its website.
The misconduct hearing for Gary Jacobs is scheduled for November 19 and reportedly could last two days.
The incident occurred in March. Jacobs knew the other officer was Jewish, according to the police.
Sussex is located south of London on England’s coast.
The Times of Israel covers one of the most complicated, and contentious, parts of the world. Determined to keep readers fully informed and enable them to form and flesh out their own opinions, The Times of Israel has gradually established itself as the leading source of independent and fair-minded journalism on Israel, the region and the Jewish world.
We've achieved this by investing ever-greater resources in our journalism while keeping all of the content on our site free.
Unlike many other news sites, we have not put up a paywall. But we would like to invite readers who can afford to do so, and for whom The Times of Israel has become important, to help support our journalism by joining The Times of Israel Community. Join now and for as little as $6 a month you can both help ensure our ongoing investment in quality journalism, and enjoy special status and benefits as a Times of Israel Community member.
comments