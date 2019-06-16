California man arrested after threatening synagogue mass shooting

A California man who threatened in an online chatroom to kill Jews and to commit a mass shooting at a synagogue was arrested.

Ross Anthony Farca, 23, of Concord, California, said in the chatroom on the video game platform Steam that he wanted to emulate the Poway synagogue shooter “except with a Nazi uniform on,” The Mercury News reported.

He was arrested last week and charged with criminal threats and gun possession. Concord police said they found an AR-15 semi-automatic assault rifle with 13 magazines, a 3-foot sword, camouflage clothing, ammunition, and Nazi literature during a search of his home, that he shared with his mother.

He remains in custody at the Contra Costa County Jail in lieu of $125,000 bail, and pleaded not guilty at his arraignment hearing.

Ross Anthony Farca, of Concord, charged w/ threatening mass shooting at synagogue. Nazi literature, camouflage clothing & illegal AR-15 rifle found at his home. He posted threats to Steam gaming website, where he reportedly referred to Christchurch shooter as a hero. pic.twitter.com/3PepSNjmFq — Oren Segal (@orensegal) June 16, 2019

His screen name on Steam is “Adolf Hitler (((6 Million))).” His statements came to light via a cyber-tip to the FBI.

He said in his chats that he would live-stream his massacre of Jews to the internet, and then murder as many police officers as he could before they killed or captured him.

“I would probably get a body count of like 30 kikes and then like five police officers because I would also decide to fight to the death,” Farca said in a post, The Mercury News reported citing court records. In other posts, he allegedly discussed picking a “better target than some random synagogue,” and referred to Jews as “subhumans.”