Chef Jamie Oliver spotted chowing down in Tel Aviv market

British celebrity cook is reportedly in Israel to film clips for a show

By Jessica Steinberg Today, 9:08 pm 0 Edit

Jessica Steinberg covers the Sabra scene from south to north and back to the center.

Nurit Goren (left) with UK chef Jamie Oliver, in Tel Aviv's Carmel Market on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 (Courtesy Nurit Goren)
Famous British chef Jamie Oliver was spotted in Tel Aviv’s Carmel Market, reportedly in Israel to film segments for a cooking show.

The Naked Chef, as Oliver was lovingly known for one of his first cooking shows, hasn’t posted anything about an Israel trip on social media, keeping to his usual roster of recipes and cooking tips.

But he was spotted by Nurit Goren, who runs tours in the Carmel Market and spends about 30 to 40 hours there each week.

Goren was in the middle of a tour in the market this morning, when she received a call from the owners of Julie, an Egyptian restaurant in the market, which Oliver was visiting at that moment.

They spent a “wonderful five minutes together,” said Goren.

“It was literally the fulfillment of a dream,” said Goren. “I’ve been watching his cooking shows since I remember, since I was a little girl.”

