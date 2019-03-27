Construction site for Arizona Jewish center trashed, daubed with swastikas

Police in Arizona said Tuesday that the construction site of a Jewish community center in the city of Flagstaff was vandalized in a “hate crime.”

The Anti-Defamation League has offered a $2,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of any perpetrators.

Police said the attackers “carved what appeared to be swastikas in the walls.”

Rabbi Dovie Shapiro, who heads the Chabad of Flagstaff, whose site was the target of the attack, said the incident was a sad reminder of discrimination and anti-Semitism.

“We are shocked and deeply disturbed by this act of hate and are hopeful and confident that the police will handle this expeditiously,” Shapiro said.

Police said an early investigation indicated the damage occurred over the weekend. Vandals had trashed several rooms in the still-uncompleted community center by smashing cans of black paint on the floors, carving swastikas into the walls and damaging power tools.