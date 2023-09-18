Join our Community
Construction worker killed in Netanya

First responders declare man dead at the scene; cause of accident not immediately clear

By ToI Staff 18 September 2023, 10:48 am 1 Edit
Illustrative. An ambulance belonging to the Magen David Adom ambulance service. (Gershon Elinson/Flash90)
A worker died at a construction site Monday in the coastal city of Netanya.

The man, 30, was declared dead by Magen David Adom first responders who were called to the scene on David Avidan Street and found him showing no vital signs.

It was not immediately reported how the accident happened.

Construction and work site accidents are common in Israel, with watchdog groups complaining of little oversight and dangerous working conditions.

Earlier this month two men were killed in separate accidents on the same day, at a construction site and in a factory.

In a recent report, Kav LaOved, an Israeli nonprofit association that advocates for workers’ rights, said that more than 40 workers died in workplace accidents in Israel during the first half of 2023, representing a 40 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

The report said that nearly half of those fatalities were in the construction industry.

The organization said the construction industry is statistically the most dangerous job sector in Israel. Prosecutions are rare in cases of negligence leading to workplace deaths.

It has a link that will sign you in.