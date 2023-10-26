Daily Briefing Oct 26: Day 20 of war – targeted IDF raid is largest Gaza ground op yet

Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 15-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.

Military reporter Emanuel Fabian and senior analyst Haviv Rettig Gur join host Amanda Borschel-Dan on today’s episode.

We are in day 20 of the war and the IDF says that overnight it carried out a “targeted raid” in the northern part of the Gaza Strip with infantry forces and tanks. Fabian elaborates.

Hamas launched a massive barrage of rockets toward central and southern Israel on Wednesday evening, ramping up the barrages and lightly wounding six people. We also heard about missiles launched toward Eilat. Fabian explains what this means and addresses what’s happening on the northern border and in the West Bank.

Rights groups are saying Israeli settlers in the West Bank have committed over 100 assaults against Palestinians since the start of Israel’s war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip, sometimes under the protection of soldiers. Rettig Gur gives perspective.

For the latest updates, please look at The Times of Israel’s ongoing live blog.

Discussed articles include:

Live blog October 26, 2023

IDF tanks, troops briefly push into Gaza Strip ahead of ground offensive

6 lightly hurt in rocket barrage from Gaza toward central, southern Israel

Settlers rampage through Palestinian olive grove, harass activists in West Bank

Rights group reports over 100 assaults by settlers on Palestinians since war’s start

THOSE WE HAVE LOST: Civilians and soldiers killed in Hamas’s onslaught on Israel

THOSE WE ARE MISSING: The hostages and victims whose fate is still unknown

Subscribe to The Times of Israel Daily Briefing on iTunes, Spotify, PlayerFM, Google Play, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Check out the previous Daily Briefing episode: