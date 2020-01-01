Democrats gave you a debate. Bloomberg gave you a meatball

WASHINGTON (JTA) — Michael Bloomberg didn’t make the cut for Tuesday’s US Democratic debate, so his social media team dined out on a meatball.

With the mayor’s face on it.

The social media team for the former New York mayor, who is running for the Democratic nomination, spent the debate tweeting out “facts” that suggested that Bloomberg’s campaign was not taking the debate, broadcast by CNN from Iowa, entirely seriously.

“Mike’s not in tonight’s @CNN #DemDebate,” Team Bloomberg said as an opener. “But, to get to know him better, here are some interesting facts about Mike. #BloombergFacts.”

A source close to the campaign confirmed that Bloomberg’s team was behind the feed. It was not hacked.

The team started out with what appeared to be truthful facts — where in Boston Bloomberg was born, and where he graduated university (Johns Hopkins) and how many terms he served as mayor (three) for instance — but soon transitioned to facts that were, well, truthy.

The first was a photo of Bloomberg’s face appearing on a meatball. “Test your political knowledge: SPOT THE MEATBALL THAT LOOKS LIKE MIKE.”

“Everyone around the office calls him ‘Mike,’ except for one weird intern who calls him ‘Mitch’,” read another “fact.”

A few poked fun at Bloomberg’s reputation, including his efforts to regulate junk food.

“Mike advised people to eat less salt, because it leads to hypertension,” said a tweet. “He also advised people to stop eating pineapple on pizza, because it’s disgusting.”

Bloomberg met the polling minimum for the debate, but not its fund-raising requirements because he is refusing to raise funds and is using his own money. Bloomberg, who founded the Bloomberg News empire, is estimated to be worth over $50 billion.