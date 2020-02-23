Despite attempt to change rules with Syria strikes, Israel’s Gaza policy failing

The latest round of violence between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group has not yet ended, but already there are a few things that stand out as different from previous rounds.

Syria commanders no longer immune

Israel may have chosen to strike various targets in the Gaza Strip, including rocket-launching cells, but the main response was far away, on the Syrian front, where many PIJ targets near Damascus were hit.

This is a surprising step, designed to make PIJ decision-makers think twice and thrice before attempting another attack. The military and the government are trying to set up a new equation by which escalation with Israel will hurt not only Gaza but also PIJ leaders in Syria, who have thus far enjoyed a degree of immunity from Israeli strikes.

This may not be the first time Israel attacked PIJ targets in Syria, but this time it is a direct reaction to rockets launched at Israel.

PIJ is doing quite a bit to lead to this escalation. The violence began Sunday early morning with the attempt to place a bomb next to the border fence and continued after the terrorist was killed and his body was dragged back to Israel by a military bulldozer. After a brief lull, the violence renewed Monday afternoon.

Even by its own standard, PIJ went overboard with its response, considering it all started with a cell trying to lay an explosive device. Having launched dozens of rockets into the night and on Monday, it is clear the organization seeks to drag the whole of Gaza into war — despite this being one of the better periods the Strip has experienced recently in terms of Israeli concessions.

Inaction by Hamas

Gaza’s Hamas terror group rulers have been staying on the sidelines of this latest crisis. They haven’t been trying to rein in PIJ; on the other hand, they also aren’t attacking Israel. After all, Hamas has much to lose — Israel is letting money flow into the impoverished Strip, is sending representatives to Qatar to ask Doha to continue sending funds and is allowing Gazan workers into Israel. If all those concessions disappear, Gaza’s economy will take a hit.

And yet, the “carrot and stick” approach doesn’t seem to be working. Israel gives one carrot after another, and still Hamas refuses to prevent PIJ from trying to drag all sides into all-out war. That is a dangerous and problematic bet that could eventually cost many lives in the Gaza Strip.

Body-snatching not helping

Israel’s policy of attempting to “contain” limited violent outbursts from Gaza is also not working. That is no secret. The logic that says significant economic concessions will cause Hamas to use an iron fist to ensure calm in Gaza has been exposed as a flawed conception.

The rocket fire has continued and the lack of a more forceful Israeli response is likely being interpreted as weakness.

The IDF officer who decided to take extreme action to collect the terrorist’s corpse likely didn’t imagine it would lead to dozens of rockets being fired at Israel.

It should be said that it appears taking a terrorist’s corpse in Gaza as a potential bargaining chip will not lead to the return of the bodies of IDF soldiers Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul, held by Hamas since 2014.

That action only led to footage of the body on the bulldozer blade being spread all over social media.

However, ahead of next week’s elections, the step could definitely help Defense Minister Naftali Bennett, who is seeking to show he is treating Gaza in a different manner from his predecessors.

It is convenient for Bennett to present the footage of the body as the climax of some complex operation. However, the reality is that Israel’s underlying policy of making numerous concessions to Hamas without reciprocation will not bring about the return of the soldiers’ bodies anytime soon.