Druze officer appointed military secretary to the president

Col. Ala Abu Rokun was appointed Wednesday as President Reuven Rivlin’s new military secretary, replacing the outgoing Brig. Gen. Boaz Hershkovitz.

Abu Rokun, a Druze officer from village of Isfiya in northern Israel, was promoted to the rank of brigadier general in a ceremony attended by IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi and top generals.

In his new position Abu Rokun will be charged with maintaining the president’s ties with the security establishment, briefing him on security matters and handling his meetings on security-related matters.

Abu Rokun, 47, has served in the military for 25 years and was previously the IDF military attaché in China. He served in the Intelligence Branch for many years.

At the ceremony Abu Rokun thanked IDF chief and the president for placing their trust in him and vowed to work hard to maintain his predecessor’s legacy.