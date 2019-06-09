French FM says Trump peace plan ‘cannot grant serenity,’ wont satisfy both sides

RABAT, Morocco — French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has criticized the Trump administration’s still-secret plan for creating peace in the Middle East calling it “an approach that cannot grant serenity.”

Speaking Saturday during a visit to Morocco aimed at boosting diplomatic and economic relations between the countries, Le Drian reiterated France and the European Union’s opposition to Washington’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the Israeli capital.

He said this approach “indicates” the plan — whatever it is — will not lead to both sides being happy.

Le Drian’s comments come weeks after President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner stopped in Morocco to seek King Mohammed VI’s backing for the plan.

Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita said his country won’t take an official position until the plan is revealed.

The US is set to lay out an economic component of its long-awaited Mideast peace plan on June 25 and 26 in Bahrain, where Gulf Arab states are expected to make pledges to boost the troubled Palestinian economy.

But it is not clear when the political aspects of the plan — which are expected to avoid calling for the creation of a Palestinian state — will be unveiled. Abandoning the call for a Palestinian state would end years of US support for the so-called two-state solution, which envisages an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel.

The Palestinians have already dismissed the Trump peace plan and said they will not attend the Bahrain summit, rejecting it as heavily biased in favor of Israel.