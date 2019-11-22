Germany’s Merkel to make first visit to Auschwitz as chancellor

BERLIN, Germany — German Chancellor Angela Merkel was planning to visit the former Nazi death camp of Auschwitz for the first time in her 14 years in office, according to a report Thursday.

The Munich daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung said that Merkel had accepted an invitation to attend the 10th anniversary of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Foundation, located in modern day Poland, on December 6.

Merkel’s office confirmed that a visit is planned but declined to specify the date as her appointments are generally announced only a week in advance.

Last month, the World Jewish Congress gave Merkel its Theodor Herzl Award for her efforts to foster Jewish life in Germany and her support for the state of Israel.

Nazi Germany killed more than 1 million people at Auschwitz-Birkenau in occupied Poland during World War II, most of them Jews transported there from across Europe.