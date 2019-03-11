Glee star Lea Michele marries fiancé Zandy Reich

Actress Lea Michele and her fiancé Zandy Reich tied the knot over the weekend.

Michele, 32, is the former star of the television drama “Glee.” Reich, 36, is the president of the women’s clothing brand AYR. They were married on Saturday in a small ceremony in Northern California, People magazine reported.

The couple was engaged for less than a year.

Michele, born Lea Michele Sarfati in the Bronx to an Italian mother and a Jewish Sephardic father, reportedly identifies with the Catholic faith of her mother in which she was raised.

Michele starred as Rachel Berry on “Glee” from 2009 to 2015, and currently stars in Fox’s horror-comedy series “Scream Queen.”