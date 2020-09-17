Government okays lockdown to start Friday as new infections recede slightly

The government gave final approval to a nationwide lockdown set to begin Friday, authorities announced Thursday morning, as Health Ministry figures showed a modest drop in new infections Wednesday after a record-smashing spike a day earlier.

Most ministers voted to okay a roster of new restrictions that will prohibit people from traveling more than 500 meters from their home, along with a list of exceptions.

While minister had earlier okayed a lockdown that would be lifted in stages after three weeks, a government statement on what was approved appeared to indicate that the lockdown would be open-ended.

Israel has seen virus cases surge in recent weeks, giving it one of the highest infection rates per capita in the world. On Tuesday, it hit an all time high of around 5,500, but on Wednesday dropped back down to 4,537 new cases, according to initial Health Ministry data released Thursday morning.

The figure is still far higher than the 1,000 daily cases the Health Ministry is aiming for before it will consider lifting some of the lockdown measures that will see movement restricted, leisure sites closed, and the education system shuttered, among other limitations.

The death toll Thursday morning stood at 1,165, and ministry figures tallied 13 new deaths on Wednesday.

The ministry also showed a large spike in recovered cases, with 2,400 patients being taken off the active cases tally over seven hours overnight. Authorities did not explain the surge.

There are now 44,984 active virus patients in the country, of which 549 are in serious condition. There are 140 people on ventilators. A total of 1,163 people are hospitalized with the virus.

Since the start of the pandemic 171,768 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, or nearly 2 percent of the population.

On Wednesday, Heath Minister Yuli Edelstein and his deputy Yoav Kisch warned that the lockdown could not be expected to bring a significant drop in daily cases, but was hoped to at least stop the rate of increase.

Kisch sad that when the figure is brought down to 1,000 new cases a day the government will be able to consider lifting some restrictions.

The lockdown has faced opposition from religious and ultra-Orthodox Jews because it will impact prayer during the High Holidays, from business owners because of the loss in trade, and from the general public because the closure of the education system will force many parents to miss work as the stay home to care for young children.