Greenblatt: Trump may decide to release peace plan before Israeli elections

The US administration may decide to release the political portion of its plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict before upcoming elections in Israel, Middle East peace envoy Jason Greenblatt said in comments published Monday.

The White House has indicated that it is waiting until after a government is formed following September elections to release the political part of its peace plan. But Greenblatt said the administration may no longer be waiting to unveil the long-awaited proposal.

“We are taking into account the Israeli elections to decide whether we should release [the political vision] before or after the elections, as well as before or after the formation of a government,” Greenblatt told the Palestinian daily Al-Ayyam, in an interview published on Monday.

He said that US President Donald Trump will make the decision soon, without providing details.

In late June, the White House revealed the economic part of its plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which proposes billions of dollars in investments in infrastructure projects in the West Bank, Gaza Strip and neighboring Arab countries.

Days after publicizing the economic part of the plan, the White House also co-sponsored a conference in Bahrain, which focused on it. The Palestinians fiercely opposed the workshop in the Gulf country, arguing any peace effort must address political matters before economic ones.

Greenblatt has previously stated that the publication of the political section of the plan may be postponed until around early November, when he predicted a new Israeli government would be formed. The administration originally planned to release the plan over the summer, but were forced to push back those plans after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called repeat elections in May, having failed to cobble together a coalition.

Netanyahu has said he will keep an “open mind” about the US peace proposal, while PA President Mahmoud Abbas has vowed on many occasions to reject the US plan.

Shortly after Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, in December 2017, and initiated the relocation of the US embassy to Jerusalem, the Palestinians significantly downgraded their ties with Washington, including cutting relations with the White House.

Abbas, however, recently outlined conditions for the resumption of contacts between the Ramallah-based Palestinian leadership and the White House.

“You recognize the vision of two states and [acknowledge] East Jerusalem is occupied land and international legitimacy is the basis of any dialogue,” Abbas said last week, addressing Arab and Palestinian journalists at the PA presidential headquarters in Ramallah. “If you say these words to me or send me these words on a small piece of paper… you will find me at the White House the following day.”

Elections are scheduled for September 17. Forming a government may take several weeks after that.