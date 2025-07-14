Hamas terrorist who invaded Israel, held Emily Damari hostage, killed in IDF airstrike

A Hamas terrorist who infiltrated Israel during the October 7 onslaught and held British-Israeli Emily Damari hostage in his home was killed in an Israeli airstrike last month, the Israel Defense Forces announced on Monday.

Nasr Ali Quneita was targeted in Gaza City on June 19, according to the IDF.

The military said Quneita was a member of Hamas’s military intelligence unit in the Sheikh Radwan Battalion, known in the IDF as the al-Furqan Battalion, and that he invaded Israel on October 7, 2023, and held Damari hostage in his home at the start of the war.

Damari, who was released in January 2025 as part of a hostage-truce deal with the terror group, responded to her captor’s killing, writing on social media: “This is what the face of evil looks like. A face I will never forget. I’m so glad he is no longer [in] our world.”

In another post, however, she added that “the real victory will be when Gali, Zivi, and the other 48 hostages return home,” referring to twin hostages abducted from her home community of Kfar Aza, who are believed to still be alive in captivity.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Newsletter email address Get it By signing up, you agree to the terms

Meanwhile, more than 100 terror targets have been struck by the Israeli Air Force in the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours, the IDF said Monday morning.

A Hamas terrorist who infiltrated Israel during the October 7 onslaught and held hostage Emily Damari in his home was killed in an Israeli airstrike last month, the IDF announces. Nasr Ali Quneita was targeted in Gaza City on June 19, according to the IDF. Advertisement The military says… pic.twitter.com/fbZQTAon9d — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) July 14, 2025

Gaza’s Hamas-controlled civil defense agency said Israeli strikes on Monday killed at least 22 people, and the Islamic Jihad terror group shared footage that it said showed its fighters firing missiles at an Israeli command and control center in the Strip.

The fighting comes as five IDF divisions, made up of tens of thousands of troops, continue to operate across Gaza.

According to Israel, the IDF’s targets on Monday included operatives, buildings used by terror groups, weapon depots, tunnels, and other terror infrastructure.

The military said that in northern Gaza’s Beit Hanoun, troops of the Givati Brigade located and destroyed a tunnel, while forces of the 99th Division directed airstrikes on operatives who tried to plant bombs on a road.

Advertisement

In the nearby town of Jabalia, the IDF said troops of the 401st Armored Brigade and elite Multi-Domain unit killed several more operatives, including by directing strikes, and destroyed terror infrastructure.

In the Gaza City neighborhoods of Daraj and Tuffah, troops of the Nahal Brigade killed additional operatives, and the 98th Division operating in the neighborhoods of Zeitoun and Shejaiya directed strikes on operatives and destroyed buildings used by Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the IDF added.

The Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Islamic Jihad terror group which has fought alongside Hamas in Gaza, released footage that it said showed its fighters firing missiles at an Israeli army command and control center near Shejaiya.

Gaza’s civil defense spokesman Mahmud Bassal said that 10 Palestinians were killed in three separate airstrikes in various parts of Gaza City on Monday, with 12 more people killed in attacks on the southern area of Khan Yunis.

The agency, which is governed by Hamas, does not distinguish between civilian and combatant casualties, and its figures are not independently verified.

Airstrike last week killed 10 terrorists released in Shalit deal

The IDF and Shin Bet announced Monday that an airstrike in Gaza last week killed 10 Hamas terrorists who had been among the 1,027 security inmates released from Israeli prisons in 2011 in exchange for abducted Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit.

Most of those killed were members of Hamas’s so-called West Bank headquarters, a unit involved in recruiting terrorists and advancing attacks against Israel from or within the West Bank, the Shin Bet said.

Among those killed were Riyad Assila and Bassem Abu Sanina, who were accused of murdering Israeli civilian Haim Karman in a 1998 stabbing attack in Jerusalem.

Advertisement

Assila served as a member of Hamas’s West Bank headquarters, specifically involved in recruiting terrorists from East Jerusalem, the Shin Bet said.

Also killed in the strike was Mohammed Saria, who the Shin Bet said was charged with killing IDF soldier Staff Sgt. Ehud (Udi) Tal in a stabbing attack at the Dotan Civil Administration facility in the West Bank in 1996.

Seven more members of Hamas’s West Bank headquarters were killed in the strike. The Shin Bet said the seven were all convicted during the Second Intifada of involvement in deadly terror attacks and were given life sentences, before being exiled to Gaza in the Shalit deal.

After their exile, the Shin Bet said, the operatives held roles in the West Bank Headquarters, “within which they operated in regional committees responsible for advancing attacks in the Judea and Samaria areas, including by transferring weapons and funds to terrorists.”

The war between Israel and Hamas broke out on October 7, 2023, when Hamas-led terrorists invaded Israel, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and kidnapping 251.

The 50 hostages who remain in Hamas captivity include the bodies of 28 confirmed dead by the IDF, one of whom has been held for over a decade.

The Hamas-run Gaza health ministry said Sunday that more than 58,000 Palestinians had been killed across the Strip since the war’s start. The tolls, which cannot be verified, do not differentiate between civilians and combatants.

Advertisement

Israel’s toll in the ground offensive against Hamas in Gaza and in military operations along the border with the Strip stands at 451. The toll includes two police officers and three Defense Ministry civilian contractors.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.