Hamas says naval commander, suspected ‘collaborator,’ fled Gaza on Israeli boat

Palestinian terror group Hamas said on Saturday that a senior naval commander in its armed wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, has escaped the Gaza Strip after suspicions arose that he was working for Israel as a so-called “collaborator.”

The term is used to indicate a person who is suspected of sharing information or intelligence with Israel.

The official, said to have overseen naval commandos, fled the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip on an Israeli military boat with a laptop, cash, surveillance equipment, and “classified, dangerous documents,” according to Palestinian media reports cited by Israel’s Channel 12 news.

The report said the discovery sent senior Hamas leaders into a “state of hysteria” as the group launched an investigation and made dozens of arrests in search of additional suspects in the alleged spy network. Some half a million dollars and extensive equipment were seized in an unspecified raid, according to the report.

This was the second senior Hamas commander suspected recently of aiding the Jewish state, the report said. A previous suspect, dubbed “Mahmoud,” is said to have been in charge of communications networks for the Gaza City neighborhood of Shejaiya and is believed by Hamas to have been working for Israel since 2009.

The report did not specify when “Mahmoud” was allegedly caught or where he is.

Hamas routinely announces arrests of suspected “collaborators” in the Palestinian enclave, many of whom are sentenced to death.