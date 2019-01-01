Hamas terrorist sentenced to 20 years for attacks, attempted attacks in Gaza

Beersheba’s District Court on Monday handed a 20-year prison sentence to a Hamas operative from the Gaza Strip who took part in numerous actions against Israel and its army, including planting a bomb and firing missiles at troops.

Madhat Abu Sanima, 26, was convicted of attempted murder, prohibited military training, membership in a prohibited organization, weapons crimes and more.

Abu Sanima signed a plea deal with prosecutors, as part of which he confessed to the various crimes.

According to the confession, in 2010 Abu Sanima planned an attack along the border, planting a bomb along with other Hamas men which they hoped to detonate against military bulldozers operating near the border. However the vehicles never approached the bomb’s location and after three days the attack was abandoned.

In 2012 Abu Sanima took part in several attacks on IDF posts, including with light-weapons fire, missiles and mortar shells.

He also trained extensively with Hamas in Gaza in the use of various weapons.