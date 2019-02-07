Hapoel Beersheba owner Alona Barkat said joining New Right party

Alona Barkat, owner of soccer team Hapoel Beersheba, is expected to announce that she is joining the New Right party Thursday, according to Hebrew-language media reports.

The Calcalist newspaper reported that Barkat will receive the number 3 spot in the new party headed by Education Minister Naftali Bennett and Justice Minister Ayelete Shaked, formerly of Jewish Home.

Barkat has called a press conference for 1 p.m., where she is expected to announce her political ambitions.

Barkat is the sister-in-law of former Jerusalem mayor Nir Barkat, who won the 9th spot on the Likud party’s Knesset slate in Tuesday’s primary.

Barkat became the first woman to own a professional soccer club in Israel when she bought Hapoel Beersheba in 2007, with the support of her husband Eli Barkat, a high-tech businessman.

Hapoel Beersheba were at the time struggling in the second division and playing in a dilapidated stadium, a far cry from its glory days of the 1970s.

They returned to Israel’s premier league in 2009 and in 2016 won their first national title in four decades. They repeated the feat in 2017 and 2018.

Under her leadership, the club has also invested heavily in local youth. It sponsors four specialized centers for disadvantaged children who receive training from club staff.

Likud’s Culture Minister Miri Regev welcomed Barkat’s entry into politics, telling Army Radio “It’s nice they’ve managed to bring in a Mizrahi woman from soccer.”

She added that Barkat needs to cut her ties to Hapoel Beersheba as “whoever is in politics can’t have…potential conflicts of interest.”

The New Right party also includes Jewish Home alumnus Shuli Moalem-Refaeli. Since its split from Jewish Home in December, it has enlisted US-born Jerusalem Post journalist Caroline Glick, deaf rights activist Shirley Pinto, and former fighter pilot Col. (res) Matan Kahana.

The party is currently polling at around seven seats in the April 9 elections.

AFP contributed to this report